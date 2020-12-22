A number of credible bidders available for Air India says Hardeep Singh Puri

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

There are a number of credible bidders for Air India, and the sale of the national carrier may be completed by March 2021, said Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on December 22.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, the minister said the government is expecting shortlisting of bidders for the airline by January 5.

The shortlisted bidders will also get access to the books of Air India, Puri said, adding that he hopes the carrier will find a new home around March.

On December 14, Air India's Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, said that the government has got multiple interests for the divestment of its stake in Air India.

"Multiple expressions of interest have been received for strategic disinvestment of Air India. The transaction will now move to the second stage," the secretary said in a statement on Twitter.

Moneycontrol had confirmation that Tata Sons and a consortium consisting of Air India employees and a US-based fund have submitted bids.