3 Point Analysis | Manappuram and Muthoot Finance keep momentum intact in H1 FY20

Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis to find out what is happening in the gold financing space.
Manappuram Finance and Muthoot Finance witnessed a good run in FY19. The leading gold financing companies kept momentum intact in the first half of FY20 as well. Now, it remains to be seen how they would perform as gold prices rise and macroeconomic variables dwindle.
Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis to find out what is happening in the gold financing space.Watch the video for more.
First Published on Dec 17, 2019 06:50 pm