Volkswagen Virtus India Launch Live Updates: VW Virtus longest sedan in class; dimensions same as Skoda Slavia

Volkswagen Virtus Launch Live Updates: Volkswagon (VW) India launched its all-new mid-size sedan, Virtus, in the country today, i.e. on June 9, 2022.

The Virtus shares it powertrain and platform with the Skoda Slavia and the Taigun and is based on Skoda Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd’s heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform.

With nearly 95 per cent of the components localised, the VW Virtus will be exported to 25 countries - the first India-built VW to do so.

The VW Virtus gets two powertrains : a 1.0-litre TSI making 114bhp while the more powerful 1.5-litre TSI makes a solid 148bhp pf power.