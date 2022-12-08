 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Drive Report : 2022 Audi Q3

Parth Charan
Dec 08, 2022 / 09:17 PM IST

Can Audi offset the Q3’s delayed arrival with exceptional design and performance?

Dynamic photo Colour: Pulse orange

When looking back at the endless miles I’ve clocked behind Audi’s Q-range of SUVs, the yesteryear Q5 3.0-litre TDI has always stood out. That 3.0-litre V6 with its bowlful of torque represented the best of what the Q-range offered in the country. The right size, the best oil burner in the business and Audi’s famed build quality – a few hundred kilometres in the old Q5, and you could immediately tell why Audi was considered to be at the top of its game.

Flash forward to 2022 and the whole SUV landscape appears to have changed. For starters, Audi has no diesel on offer and the Q-range of SUVs, as of very recently, includes more than two electric offerings and a new hierarchy-topping Q8. It’s at this time that the Q3, once Audi’s best-selling car in India, chooses to re-enter the market brimming with the promise of returning Audi India to its halcyon days.

Brave new world

Back in 2015, the Q3 arrived and further propelled Audi towards market dominance, at least as far as the compact luxury SUV segment was concerned. It was a clean-cut, poker-faced little SUV bearing four rings, four cylinders and a predilection for withstanding weather-beaten roads in a way the A3 and A4 couldn’t hope to. By 2018, a second-gen model had surfaced internationally, and while Audi continued to sell a facelifted version of that, the sheen had begun to fade.

The new Q3 is really that. An all-new version, with very little in terms of looks tying it to its predecessor. For starters, it’s larger now in every way that counts. It’s also got a lot more toys to offer along with a petrol-only powertrain and a bright new range of colours. The grille has been replaced by a more prominent octagonal unit, and the silhouette of the Q3 is a dead-ringer for the older Q8. The shoulder line now lies sufficiently enhanced, the wheel arches; more pronounced.

The LED lamps now look much sharper and the faux air dams, though only marginally effective when it comes to channelling aerodynamic flow, are straight out of an RS model. A new set of 18-inch alloys come as standard, as does Quattro AWD and six airbags.