The Changing Guard : New-age EV Startups that are shaking-up the establishment

Parth Charan
Jan 15, 2023 / 06:50 PM IST

These are the brands and their founders who are changing the status quo when it comes to passenger mobility

India’s startup ecosystem has proven to be a hotbed of technological innovation, particularly for the burgeoning EV space. With many of the EV startups showcasing their creations and technologies at the Auto Expo 2023, the established order will soon be firmly shaken-up this year. Here are the most disruptive brands to look out for and the individuals driving change.

Narayan Subramaniam and Niraj Rajmohan - Co-Founders, Ultraviolette Automotive 

The USP

Ultraviolette is hard to define as a brand, since, according to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Narayan Subramaniam himself, it is a “technology-focussed company in the mobility space.” As the only brand entering the challenging middle-weight performance e-motorcycle segment, it’s clear that neither Narayan nor the brand’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Niraj Rajmohan are into the cookie-cutter scheme of things.

The brand’s first offering – the Ultraviolette F77 – is the first of its kind to tackle the middle-weight performance e-motorcycle space. But despite having the term “Automotive” in its name, the co-founders claim that their influences come from the automotive, aerospace and consumer electronics space, having hired personnel from Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Airbus and Honeywell Aircraft electronics.

The Objective