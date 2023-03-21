 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsAutomobile

Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 5%; details here

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 05:44 PM IST

Tata Motors said that the price increase will be applied across the entire range of commercial vehicles, with the exact amount varying according to the individual model and variant.

Recently, Tata Motors announced that it has achieved the milestone of producing 50 lakh passenger vehicles (representative image)

Tata Motors on March 21 announced that it will be increasing the prices of commercial vehicles by up to 5 percent from April 1, 2023.

"The decision to increase prices is a result of the company's efforts to comply with the more stringent BS6 phase II emission norms," the automaker said in a statement.

It also added that the price increase will be applied across the entire range of commercial vehicles, with the exact amount varying according to the individual model and variant.

Meanwhile, shares of Tata Motors on March 21 closed 0.40 percent higher at Rs 412.40 apiece on BSE on the day the Indian stock exchange indices, Sensex and Nifty, rose as financials stocks rallied following a raft of measures to stabilise the global banking sector provided temporary relief.