Six things you need to know about the Kia EV6

The Kia EV6 is all set to grace India streets with the launch scheduled for June 2. Bookings for the new electric crossover have already commenced and you can reserve yours for a token amount of Rs 3 lakh. Only 100 units will be available in the first batch of cars, but before you go to your nearest dealer, here are a few things you should know about the Korean carmaker’s first electric vehicle (EV) for India.

Design

As always, we will start with the design. The Kia EV6 is what we call a crossover. This means that while in essence it is a hatchback, the styling more closely resembles that of an SUV. With the EV6, however, the dimensions as well fall more towards the SUV side rather than a conventional hatchback. Designed using the brand’s new ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, the Kia EV6 has sharp lines and curves all melding together to form a very futuristic looking vehicle. The front of the car features a clamshell bonnet, and a very slim grille that is flanked by sharp angular headlamps. The DRLs within the headlamp clusters form what Kia is calling a digital tiger nose grille. The front windshield is raked enough to allow for a sportier look while the bumper also acts as an intake to channel air under the car allowing for better cooling for the batteries.

Measuring 4,695 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and 1,545 mm in height, the EV6 has a wide stance and this can best be seen from the rear. It is also where the rear light bar runs the width of the car ending in the tail lights. Also, there are two spoilers, one positioned just above the tail lights forming a sort of boot lip, and a more conventional roof-mounted spoiler. Looking at the car from the side, you can see the crossover aesthetic more clearly with 19-inch crystal-cut alloy rims, a raked floating roofline and body cladding along the wheel arches. The wheelbase comes in at 2,900 mm.

Powertrain options

Internationally, Kia offers the EV6 in a total of five iterations. For India, however, the EV6 will be available in just two variants. Both are powered by the same 77.4 kWh battery pack, but the difference is in the motor setup. The GT Line is a rear-wheel-drive unit with the motor set obviously at the rear wheels. This motor produces 229 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The GT Line AWD is an all-wheel-drive vehicle with two motors, one at each axle. These motors in combination churn out 325 PS of maximum power and 605 Nm of peak torque.

Supports up to 800V charging

The EV6 comes equipped with an 800 volt rapid charging system which allows for a charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes when connected to a 350 kW DC fast charger. You can also use the more conventional 400 volt charging system with a conventional DC fast charger to charge the car in 73 minutes and, of course, it also comes equipped with the more standard 7 kW charging system which allows for a full charge in 11 hours. Additionally, the vehicle to load function allows for the other equipment or appliances to be charged using the Kia’s battery. Of course, this feature cannot be used while the car itself is being charged.

Interiors

Over on the inside, things are as fancy as you would expect. There is a slim dashboard that holds a panoramic touchscreen system (this seems to be a trend among manufacturers now). The screen houses two displays. One sits in the centre of the dash, the infotainment display, pivoted slightly towards the driver, while the other sits behind the steering wheel, a.k.a. the instrument cluster. The steering wheel is a neat two spoke design that features all of the buttons you would normally see on a top-end car. The climate control buttons are haptic and sit below the infotainment screen. The centre console houses a rotary knob that functions as the gear selector, and the start/stop button. The seats are made from a lightweight material and the fabrics have been created using recycled plastic.

The Kia EV6 has a slim dashboard that holds a panoramic touchscreen system.

Technology

Now, the EV6 is an electric car and anything short of futuristic just won’t do. As such, the EV6 comes with a full suite of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). This helps monitor and assist with driving functions and includes emergency brakes, front collision warning, blind spot monitoring and assistance, lane keep monitoring and assistance, cruise control and so much more. One of the features that the Kia EV6 comes with is called Auto Relaxation. For use when waiting at a charging station, the feature allows for the front seat to recline into a position optimised for comfort. The seat also slides to the rear allowing for more legroom. The Kia EV6 has been designed on the dedicated e GMP architecture that also underpins the Hyundai Ioniq 5. As such, there are a lot of similarities on the inside of the two cars, but also a lot of differences. Hyundai is also planning on bringing the Ioniq 5 to India and it should happen sometime this year as well.

Pricing

Considering the EV6 is being brought to India via the CBU import route, we could see a retail sticker of somewhere around the Rs 60 lakh mark. Bookings for the EV6 have already begun and you can reserve yours for a token amount of Rs 3 lakh. At this price, there is not a lot that the Kia EV6 will compete against except for the Volvo XC40 Recharge which was launched just recently. However, there should be more competition once Hyundai also brings its Ioniq 5 to India.