 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsAutomobile

Have you noticed? Automobile logos have gone minimal to create a new brand identity

Parth Charan
Mar 05, 2023 / 05:31 PM IST

Simpler logos are more memorable and render better on all sorts of platforms. However, some still believe in the touch-and-feel of a 3D emblem.

For the global automotive industry, the pcitrast decade has ushered sweeping change not only on the technological front but also in the presentation of brand logos. It’s a design trend that’s been adopted by several tech start-ups, right around 2011, with most car brands having followed suit shortly after, ditching elaborately carved logos for flat, two-dimensional ones.

Gone is the metallic sheen of the chiselled cast-iron crest, having been reduced to a simpler, monotone x-ray of its former self. And practically no car brand has displayed any resistance. BMW, Toyota, Nissan, Volkswagen, Audi, Cadillac, Mini, Volvo – the whole lot have eschewed three-dimensionality and prostrated themselves at the altar of minimalism. But does the trend come with a clear strategic advantage, or have the design teams of automotive giants simply succumbed to an undefiable diktat of contemporary design?

Shift of focus

The reasons are manifold, according to Martin Uhlarik, the Head of Global Design at Tata Motors, who attributes the change to both strategic and stylistic reasons. “It’s not just automotive companies, most brands have modernised their logo. And the reason for this is it works much better on a website or an app.’’