Niranjan Gupta to assume office as Hero MotoCorp CEO from May

PTI
Mar 31, 2023 / 07:38 AM IST

Chairman Pawan Munjal said Gupta's sharp focus has helped the company in delivering strong cash flow over the years, while ensuring judicious capital allocation.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it has elevated Niranjan Gupta as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Gupta, currently designated as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Head - Strategy and M&A, takes over as the CEO with effect from May 1, 2023.

The company's board has appointed Gupta as the new CEO elevating him from his current position as its CFO, Head - Strategy and M&A, the two-wheeler major said in a regulatory filing.

Pawan Munjal, the present CEO, will continue as executive chairman and whole-time director on the company's board, it added.

The company said it will announce a new CFO in due course of time.