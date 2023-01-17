 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EVs vs Hybrids: Which will have the stronger year?

Jan 17, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST

All eyes are on the upcoming Union Budget to see just what the fate of hybrids in India will be.

Although 2022 was the year of EV ascendance, it also marked the return of the “strong hybrid”. The term is used almost exclusively in Indian parlance to describe what is otherwise known as a self-charging hybrid, featuring an on-board lithium-ion battery that supplements the power provided by a petrol engine.

Last year saw an unprecedented number of hybrid launches, with the Toyota Innova Hycross becoming the fourth strong-hybrid launch of 2022. Which begs the question? What are we likely to see launched this year?

Going by their presence at Auto Expo 2023, it appears that EVs will once again dominate the launch calendar. That isn’t to say hybrids didn’t enjoy a strong presence at the exp. In a surprising turn of events, MG Motors chose to display its globally acclaimed plug-in hybrid eHS, while having a few other ones decorate its stalls. The message from MG Motors’ MD Rajeev Chaba was clear: the brand has plenty of plug-in hybrid technology already in production and ready to be deployed, should policies in India prove conducive.

It’s a sentiment echoed by Hyundai Motors India MD Unsoo Kim, who stated at a round table discussion that should there be a demand in the market, Hyundai is ready to adapt to whichever technology proves popular, be it EVs or hybrid tech.

These statements, however, are in sharp contrast with those by the likes of Tata Motors and Mahindra, both home-grown brands, which, in a bid to meet the government’s deadline for ICE engines, have doubled-down on developing EVs and plan to continue doing so.

With the exception of its LX model, Lexus is the only brand in the country to see a line-up exclusively comprising hybrid vehicles. That said, with fuel efficiency and long-distance driveability being central to the appeal of the hybrid powertrain, the technology has proven to be unpopular in the luxury segment. If anything, hybrids have emerged as a new alternative to diesel powertrains in segments where fuel efficiency is key, thereby keeping most of the big hybrid launches of 2022 under the sub Rs 30 lakh bracket.