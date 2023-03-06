 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Pulsar P150 review: Sporty, fun to ride with sharp looks

Rana Chaudhury
Mar 06, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST

The P150 is a significant upgrade over the older bike on every parameter and remains a Pulsar at heart, making it a worthy addition to the Bajaj stable.

The Pulsar P150’s engine is straight off the one from the N160, just detuned to 150cc and with different tappets.

In late 2001, something very significant happened at Bajaj Auto. For decades, it had been known as a maker of affordable, reliable and frugal mass-market two-wheelers that weren’t particularly exciting to ride or look at. All that changed when the firm decided that an image makeover was necessary – and thus were born the Bajaj Pulsar twins. These two motorcycles succeeded at many things, not least making Bajaj a fun biking brand, and the Pulsar has been the mainstay in its stable since then, through all its iterations.

A brand new Pulsar platform was launched in 2021, and it is on that the P150 is based. Every Pulsar has had its share of niggles but none of those has been in the looks department. Right from the first models, this is a bike that has always looked sporty (sometimes even aggressive), and the P150 carries on that tradition.

It’s somewhat similar to the earlier N160 and even the N250 but it has a new headlight, among other things. There are a series of creases and contours on it, and the way it flows from front to back gives the impression of movement; the build quality, the level of fit and finish and the paint and switch quality are all at par for this segment. Don’t expect it to stand out a mile on the road, though – although the P150 is a very modern-looking bike, it also blends into the crowd as far as design is concerned.