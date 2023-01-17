 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Auto Expo 2023: The year ahead will see EVs in India running on aluminium-based batteries: IndianOil JV chief

Rohit Vaid
Jan 17, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

IOC Phinergy, a joint venture between IndianOil and Israeli start-up Phinergy, has produced a working prototype of an ‘Aluminium-Air’ battery system. IOC Phinergy Chairman Sanjeev Gupta said the system is currently being tested by various automobile OEMs, including Tata Motors.

Electric vehicles in India are expected to soon sport indigenously developed as well as manufactured aluminium batteries, the Chairman of IOC Phinergy told Moneycontrol.

Currently, the company, a joint venture between IndianOil and Israeli start-up Phinergy, has produced a working prototype of ‘Aluminium-Air’ systems in India to boost the Centre’s flagship Make-in-India programme.

The technology for the aluminium-air battery systems comes from Phinergy.

For the uninitiated, the ‘Aluminium-Air’ battery system uses ‘Air-Cathode’ to capture the energy released as a reaction between oxygen and aluminium.

According to IOC Phinergy’s Chairman Sanjeev Gupta, the battery system is currently being tested by various automobile OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), including Tata Motors.

“In the mobility space, automobile manufacturers are testing the battery system in different weather conditions,” Gupta told Moneycontrol at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida.