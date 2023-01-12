Auto Expo 2023 Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki unveils sports SUV Fronx and 5-door Jimny; bookings open from today

Auto expo Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki MD said that the company aims to get back to 50 percent market share and achieve number 1 position in SUV segment
Maruti Suzuki India Limited today unveiled two new SUVs - FRONX and JIMNY, appealing to both new-age SUV lovers as well as passionate off-roaders.
Featuring high-end powertrain technologies and the best of Suzuki’s SUV lineage, both FRONX and JIMNY will further strengthen Maruti Suzuki's SUV line-up.
Auto Expo Live Updates: JIMNY to attract off-roaders, SUV customers
-Off-roader JIMNY will attract passionate andprofessional off-roaders, and SUV customers alike. The JIMNY which was originally launched in global markets in 1970, has been breaking stereotypes the world over thanks to its unique design and all terrain capability, powered by Suzuki’s ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) technology.
Auto Expo Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki's 5-door JIMNY to be introduced first in India, followed by global markets
-JIMNY will be introduced in India first, followed by Suzuki’s global markets. The JIMNY is built on the 4 essentials of an off-road machine – Ladder Frame Chassis, Ample Body Angles, 3-link rigid axle suspension and ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) with low range transfer gear (4L mode).
- ALLGRIP PRO offers extreme off-road ability to meet the driver’s spirit of adventure.Carrying forward its strong legacy of over 50 years of global success, the JIMNY is meant to go deeper, higher and farther.
-An off-road machine built for purpose, the JIMNY is developed to navigate treacherous terrains, manoeuvre through dense woods, and conquer the toughest terrains with ease. Additionally, it offers a comfortable ride as a daily driver.
Auto Expo Live Updates: FRONX- Available colors and technical specifications

The sporty compact SUV FRONX will be offered in 6 single tone colour options. To further complement the exterior design, FRONX will also be available in 3 trendy dual-tone colours.
Auto Expo Live Updates: FRONX's Safety Features
-FRONX comes with a wide range of connectivity features such as Head Up Display with turn-by-turn navigation, 360 view camera, wireless charger, 22.86cm (9”) HD Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
-The Infotainment system also boasts premium sound acoustic tuning through “Surround Sense” powered by “ARKAMYS”, offering signature ambiences created to suit various moods.
- With the in-built next-gen telematics system Suzuki Connect, customers can experience 40+ intelligent connected car features ranging from Safety and Security, location and trips, Vehicle Information and Alerts, and other functionalities.
-Customers can remotely access functionalities like AC operation^, door lock, headlamp off, and many more features through all new Suzuki connect App on Smart phone, smart watch and Alexa Skill
Auto Expo Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki's FRONX's Advanced Next-Gen Powertrain and Transmission options
-Powering the FRONX are multiple powertrain options meeting the different customer requirements. Performance enthusiasts who seek more power and excitement can choose the all-new 1.0L K-series Turbo Boosterjet Direct Injection engine for the first time featuring Progressive Smart Hybrid technology.
-The FRONX with Turbo Boosterjet engine will be available with the choice of 5-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed automatic with paddle shifters.
-Customers can also choose an Advanced 1.2L K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine which offers Idle Start Stop technology and transmission options of 5-speed manual and AGS.
Auto Expo Live Updates: FRONX: Top features of the SUV's interiors
-Youthful and modern-age interiors resonate the stylish and premium design language of the exterior with NEXperience at its core. Inspired by a sense of spaciousness, the FRONX offers bold design elements with dynamic elegance for an engaging driving experience.
-The Black and Bordeaux contrasting colour scheme fits into NEXA’s brand philosophy seamlessly. Similarly, to create a strong SUV image, the FRONX gets a special forged metal-like matte finish on the dashboard to highlight its rugged character, that is further accentuated by high gloss silver inserts.
Auto Expo Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki's FRONX: Modern Exteriors-Top things to know
-The FRONX is defined by its aerodynamic silhouette and proud stance with upright front and rear facia, roof rails and a wide bonnet to give it a commanding road presence.
-SUV design elements bring out the FRONXs’ sporty nature with chiselled wheel arches, muscular fenders and side body cladding.
-At the front, the signature NEXWave grille, chrome garnish, and signature NEXTre crystal block DRLs exemplify NEXA’s‘Crafted Futurism’ design language for the FRONX.
-The unique rear comes with a sculpted upright profile accentuated by wide sweeping LED Rear Combination Lamps running across the width of the vehicle, creating a unique NEXpression.
The FRONX also gets a dual-finish bold step type geometric design for the precision cut alloy wheels that complement its overall design.
Auto Expo Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki's FRONX- designed and developed for young, aspirational car buyers
-The sporty compact SUV FRONX will introduce a new design trend into the country’s SUV segment. With its stunningly fresh design, spirited performance, advanced technology and safety features, the FRONX will present a new dimension to the segment.
-Conceptualized, designed and developed in India for young aspirational car buyers, FRONX pioneers a ‘Shape of New’ compact SUVs in the country. It is aimed at young trailblazers who want to stand out and set the trend with their unique choices.
Auto Expo Live Updates: Bookings open for Maruti Suzuki's sporty compact SUV FRONX and off-roader 5-door JIMNY at NEXA
-Customers can pre-book the FRONX and JIMNY at any NEXA showroom or by logging on to www.nexaexperience.com.
Auto Expo Live Updates: Fuel-cell system can be used to power passenger cars, city buses, medium-to-heavy trucks
-The unveiling had more to do with the fuel-cell technology than it had to do with the Euniq 7 MPV. The car has only been showcased and there are no plans to launch just yet. Read fullstory here
-Commenting on the unveiling, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director of MG Motor India, said, “MG Motor has been a constant synonym for innovation over the years. We arrived in India with a vision of offering disruptive mobility solutions, in terms of both human-centric technologies and sustainability. As the industry continues exploring alternate fuel technologies, we are delighted to showcase the world’s leading hydrogen fuel-cell technology - PROME P390 to India.”
Auto Expo Live Updates: Zero carbon emissions by MG Motor's Euniq 7 MPV
-The Euniq’s total system power is rated at 92 kW or 123 hp and has a peak operating efficiency of 60 percent.
-The 6.1 kg high-pressure hydrogen cylinder has been built using space-grade components and carbon filters, according to the company and has high durability rating of over 10,000 hours.
-Carbon emissions are zero as the only output in hydrogen fuel-cell systems are water.
-Despite all of this, the car is capable of a range of up to 605 km.
Auto Expo Live Updates: JUST IN-
Bookings for Suzuki's Fronx and Jimny open from today
Auto Expo Live Updates: Hyundai Ioniq 5, Maruti Suzuki SUV eVX, MG Hector, Tata Curvv and others that premiered on day 1
-The opening day of Auto Expo 2023 saw some of the top launches and unveils from Tata Motors, MG Motors, Hyundai, Kia, BYD and many more. Electric vehicles stole the limelight on the first day of motor show on January 11.Catch MC Slideshow
Auto Expo Live Updates:
Fronxtoattract a new segment of customers at Nexa
Auto Expo Live Updates:
Suzuki sold 3.2 million units of Jimny worldwide across 199 countries and regions: Maruti Suzuki MD
-The 5-door avatar-Jimnyis being unveiled for the first time in India, he added.
Auto Expo Live Updates:
Auto Expo Live Updates: JUST-IN-
Maruti Suzuki unveils small SUV Fronx and 5-door avatar Jimny-rival to Thar
Auto Expo Live Updates: Advantages of hydrogen as fuel in vehicles
-Fuel cell vehicles that use hydrogen as fuel have significant advantages such as being pollution-free, high efficiency, high load, fast refuelling, and long battery life. The PROME P390 system promises excellent performance on these parameters with EUNIQ 7, a hydrogen fuel-cell powered vehicle, which not only has zero carbon emissions as it only emits water but also performs like an air purifier does, purifying air equivalent to 150 adults breathing in just one hour of driving.
-In terms of technical specifications, the PROME P390 delivers 92 kW of power with a peak operating efficiency of 60 percent. It can operate at a maximum of 95 ℃ and can cold start at -30 ℃. The fuel-cell dimensions are - 790*598*820 (mm) with a high durability of over 10,000 hrs. in addition, the PROME P390 comes with an Integrated architecture without external humidification.
Auto Expo Live Updates: MG Motor's EUNIQ 7: Top Features
-The hydrogen fuel-cell system was first launched as the Phoenix No 1 fuel-cell vehicle project in 2001. Now the newly developed third-generation fuel-cell system, also known as PROME P390, comes with cutting-edge features such as integrated design, high power density, high durability, high reliability, and environmental adaptability.
-With a system power of 92 kW, the world-leading fuel cell technology adheres to the highest safety standards and performs well over key performance indicators including those for comfort, fuel economy, and service life.
-The intelligent control algorithms of the PROME P390 also offer fast response and accurate control over the vehicle. The fuel-cell system can be used in fuel-cell passenger cars, city buses, medium and heavy trucks, and other vehicle platforms.
Auto Expo Live Updates: MG Motor unveils world’s first hydrogen fuel-cell MPV- 'EUNIQ 7'
Auto Expo Live Updates: Taiwanese chipmaker Powerchip in talks with Indian players to help build new plants, says report
-Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation, a Taiwanese chipmaker, is in preliminary talks with several Indian conglomerates to help build new chip plants in the country, it said yesterday, Taipei Times reported. It noted that this comes even as India has subsidised local chip capacity build-up.
-The memory chip maker’s statement ended six months long speculation that it was looking to invest in India to diversify its operations amid Taiwan’s mounting geopolitical tension, the report added. Read full story here
Auto Expo Live Updates: MG Motor, Isuzu to present on Day 2
-MG Motor India and Isuzu also have presentations lined up for today with some new showcases of their own. MG had already launched the facelifted Hector and Hector Plus as well as unveiled the MG4 alongside a number of cars yesterday.
Auto Expo Live Updates: Here's what to expext on Day 2
-The first day of the Auto Expo 2023 was particularly exciting with launches and unveils taking place such as the Maruti Suzuki eVX concept, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and even the slew of Tata cars. Today, there’s more in store for us as the Auto Expo runs into the second day of this eight-day event. Read full story here
Auto Expo Live Updates: Tata Group to make significant investments in electric mobility, says N Chandrasekaran
-As part of its sustainability drive, Tata Motors aims to become net zero between 2040 and 2045 across its passenger and commercial vehicle businesses.With focus on green mobility, the Mumbai-based auto major unveiled a range of electric products and technologies in the Auto Expo
-"We believe that the transition to electric mobility in India will happen much faster than what we are imagining," said Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran. He added that Tata Motors has a number of products lined up in order to cater to the evolving customer needs.
-"It is my commitment to you that our investments in this space will be significant so that we can accelerate not only the transition to electric mobility, but give consumers absolutely world class products," Chandra said.
Auto Expo Live Updates: Day 1 sees a slew of unveilings and launches
-Home-grown manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki kicked off the event with the unveiling of their first EV, the eVX concept. The SUV is the company’s first born-electric vehicle and is based on a EV dedicated architecture that was co-developed with Toyota. So far, the eVX concept comes powered by a 60 kWh battery pack that will allow for a range of 500 km.
Read full story here
Auto Expo Live Updates: Maruti to launch 5-door Jimny
Maruti Suzuki to launch the 5-door Jimny, a rival to the Thar and a small SUV Fronx to take on the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonnet and Tata Punch & Nexon. Jimny and Fronx to be launched at 10:05 am today. Both vehicles will be commercially rolled out in this calendar year