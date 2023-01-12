 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Auto Expo 2023 Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki unveils sports SUV Fronx and 5-door Jimny; bookings open from today

Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

Auto expo Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki MD said that the company aims to get back to 50 percent market share and achieve number 1 position in SUV segment

Maruti Suzuki India Limited today unveiled two new SUVs - FRONX and JIMNY, appealing to both new-age SUV lovers as well as passionate off-roaders.

Featuring high-end powertrain technologies and the best of Suzuki’s SUV lineage, both FRONX and JIMNY will further strengthen Maruti Suzuki's SUV line-up.

January 12, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST

Auto Expo Live Updates: JIMNY to attract off-roaders, SUV customers



-Off-roader JIMNY will attract passionate andprofessional off-roaders, and SUV customers alike. The JIMNY which was originally launched in global markets in 1970, has been breaking stereotypes the world over thanks to its unique design and all terrain capability, powered by Suzuki’s ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) technology.

January 12, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST

Auto Expo Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki's 5-door JIMNY to be introduced first in India, followed by global markets



-JIMNY will be introduced in India first, followed by Suzuki’s global markets. The JIMNY is built on the 4 essentials of an off-road machine – Ladder Frame Chassis, Ample Body Angles, 3-link rigid axle suspension and ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) with low range transfer gear (4L mode).

- ALLGRIP PRO offers extreme off-road ability to meet the driver’s spirit of adventure.Carrying forward its strong legacy of over 50 years of global success, the JIMNY is meant to go deeper, higher and farther.

-An off-road machine built for purpose, the JIMNY is developed to navigate treacherous terrains, manoeuvre through dense woods, and conquer the toughest terrains with ease. Additionally, it offers a comfortable ride as a daily driver.

January 12, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST

Auto Expo Live Updates: FRONX- Available colors and technical specifications

-

The sporty compact SUV FRONX will be offered in 6 single tone colour options. To further complement the exterior design, FRONX will also be available in 3 trendy dual-tone colours.

January 12, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST

Auto Expo Live Updates: FRONX's Safety Features



-FRONX comes with a wide range of connectivity features such as Head Up Display with turn-by-turn navigation, 360 view camera, wireless charger, 22.86cm (9”) HD Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

-The Infotainment system also boasts premium sound acoustic tuning through “Surround Sense” powered by “ARKAMYS”, offering signature ambiences created to suit various moods.

- With the in-built next-gen telematics system Suzuki Connect, customers can experience 40+ intelligent connected car features ranging from Safety and Security, location and trips, Vehicle Information and Alerts, and other functionalities.

-Customers can remotely access functionalities like AC operation^, door lock, headlamp off, and many more features through all new Suzuki connect App on Smart phone, smart watch and Alexa Skill

January 12, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST

Auto Expo Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki's FRONX's Advanced Next-Gen Powertrain and Transmission options



-Powering the FRONX are multiple powertrain options meeting the different customer requirements. Performance enthusiasts who seek more power and excitement can choose the all-new 1.0L K-series Turbo Boosterjet Direct Injection engine for the first time featuring Progressive Smart Hybrid technology.

-The FRONX with Turbo Boosterjet engine will be available with the choice of 5-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed automatic with paddle shifters.

-Customers can also choose an Advanced 1.2L K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine which offers Idle Start Stop technology and transmission options of 5-speed manual and AGS.

January 12, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST

Auto Expo Live Updates: FRONX: Top features of the SUV's interiors



-Youthful and modern-age interiors resonate the stylish and premium design language of the exterior with NEXperience at its core. Inspired by a sense of spaciousness, the FRONX offers bold design elements with dynamic elegance for an engaging driving experience.

-The Black and Bordeaux contrasting colour scheme fits into NEXA’s brand philosophy seamlessly. Similarly, to create a strong SUV image, the FRONX gets a special forged metal-like matte finish on the dashboard to highlight its rugged character, that is further accentuated by high gloss silver inserts.

January 12, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

Auto Expo Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki's FRONX: Modern Exteriors-Top things to know



-The FRONX is defined by its aerodynamic silhouette and proud stance with upright front and rear facia, roof rails and a wide bonnet to give it a commanding road presence.

-SUV design elements bring out the FRONXs’ sporty nature with chiselled wheel arches, muscular fenders and side body cladding.

-At the front, the signature NEXWave grille, chrome garnish, and signature NEXTre crystal block DRLs exemplify NEXA’s‘Crafted Futurism’ design language for the FRONX.

-The unique rear comes with a sculpted upright profile accentuated by wide sweeping LED Rear Combination Lamps running across the width of the vehicle, creating a unique NEXpression.

The FRONX also gets a dual-finish bold step type geometric design for the precision cut alloy wheels that complement its overall design.

January 12, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

Auto Expo Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki's FRONX- designed and developed for young, aspirational car buyers



-The sporty compact SUV FRONX will introduce a new design trend into the country’s SUV segment. With its stunningly fresh design, spirited performance, advanced technology and safety features, the FRONX will present a new dimension to the segment.

-Conceptualized, designed and developed in India for young aspirational car buyers, FRONX pioneers a ‘Shape of New’ compact SUVs in the country. It is aimed at young trailblazers who want to stand out and set the trend with their unique choices.

January 12, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST

Auto Expo Live Updates: Bookings open for Maruti Suzuki's sporty compact SUV FRONX and off-roader 5-door JIMNY at NEXA


-Customers can pre-book the FRONX and JIMNY at any NEXA showroom or by logging on to www.nexaexperience.com.

January 12, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST

Auto Expo Live Updates: Fuel-cell system can be used to power passenger cars, city buses, medium-to-heavy trucks



-The unveiling had more to do with the fuel-cell technology than it had to do with the Euniq 7 MPV. The car has only been showcased and there are no plans to launch just yet. Read fullstory here

-Commenting on the unveiling, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director of MG Motor India, said, “MG Motor has been a constant synonym for innovation over the years. We arrived in India with a vision of offering disruptive mobility solutions, in terms of both human-centric technologies and sustainability. As the industry continues exploring alternate fuel technologies, we are delighted to showcase the world’s leading hydrogen fuel-cell technology - PROME P390 to India.”