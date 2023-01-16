Auto Expo 2023: Components Show sees largest-ever footfall: CII

The Auto Expo 2023 - Components Show ended on Sunday with the largest ever footfall of 1,22,500 business delegates from 65 countries, CII said.

The event had pavilions from Japan and South Korea, among other countries.

"The 800 plus exhibitors from 15 countries with six country pavilions from France, Germany, Japan, Poland, South Korea, and the UK, witnessed packed stalls with serious visitors from India and overseas during the four-day exhibition at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi," the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said.

There were over 1,400 new products on display which were the special attraction among the visitors at this year's expo.

Some of the innovations and futuristic products on display included low weight tailgate and sunroof, tyre changing attachment for EVs, energy-efficient power control units, nano-catalyst for coating CDPF, friction motor cooling system, semi-solid li-ion cell, etc.

The expo was organised jointly by Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA), CII, and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) from January 12-15.