Karnataka Elections: BJP releases second list of 23 candidates

BJP released second list of 23 candidates for Karnataka elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on April 12, released its second list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled to be held on May 10.

The list includes some of the party's top leaders, including Basanagouda Somanagouda Patil from Devar Hippargi and Paranna Ishwarappa Munavalli from Gangawati.

The party has also fielded two women candidates, Lalitha Anapur from Gurmitkal and Ashiwni Sampangi from Kolar Gold Field.

The party high command has also dropped seven incumbent MLAs including CM Nimbannavar from Kalghatagi, Olekar Neharu Chanabasappa from Haveri, SA Ravindranatha from Devangere North, N Linganna from Mayakonda, K Madal Virupakshappa from Channagiri, BM Sukumar Shetty from Baindur, MP Kumaraswamy from Mudigere.

The party so far has announced 212 candidates and 12 more are still to be announced.

Earlier on April 11, the saffron party released the first list of 189 candidates, including incumbent Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who has been fielded from Shiggaon -- the seat he has been representing since 2008.