Aug 29, 2017 11:34 AM IST | Source: PTI
Russia 'extremely worried' about North Korea situation
Russia today said it was "extremely worried" about the situation in North Korea, hitting out at a "tendency towards an escalation" after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan."We see a tendency towards an escalation ... and we are extremely concerned by the general developments," Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by RIA Novosti state news agency.