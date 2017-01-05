See 20% earnings growth led by financials in FY18: DSP BlackRock

Home » News » Mutual Funds » MF-Interview
Jan 05, 2017, 10.13 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
While FY17 earnings growth will be impacted due to demonetisation exercise, we expect a 20 percent growth in FY18 on account of mean reversion in financials and global cyclicals, said Anup Maheshwari, Vice President and Head of Equities & Strategy at DSP BlackRock.
While FY17 earnings growth will be impacted due to demonetisation exercise, we expect a 20 percent growth in FY18 on account of mean reversion in financials and global cyclicals, said Anup Maheshwari, Vice President and Head of Equities & Strategy at DSP BlackRock.
Earnings growth will be concentrated around 9 players, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, ITC, M&M, and Tata Steel which will contribute about 70 percent to the 20 percent overall earnings growth in FY18, Maheshwari told CNBC-TV18.
In FY18 banks, which have undertaken a lot of risk, are likely to return to profitable levels seen two years ago, Maheshwari told CNBC-TV18.
The market entering a safe zone as the macro situation is tricky, he said. Goods and Service Tax and Union Budget will serve as next macro triggers, he added.
Maheshwari is bullish on pharma and energy sectors, but advised investors to avoid consumer discretionary and industrial capital goods sectors.
Going ahead, Maheshwari said, the conflict between domestic and foreign flows likely to continue in short term, adding that he is hopeful of strong domestic flows from retail investors in 2017. Foreign flows will ebb and flow and we hope not to see a large net outflow at the end of the year, he added.
