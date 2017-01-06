Mkt attractive post 10% correction from current levels:Macquarie

Home » News » Markets » MARKET OUTLOOK

Jan 06, 2017, 10.54 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Mkt attractive post 10% correction from current levels:Macquarie

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Sandeep Bhatia, Head of Equity, India at Macquarie said that markets could trend down over the next couple of months. Any 10 percent correction from current levels will be reasonable, he maintained.

Sandeep Bhatia (more)

Head Of Equity, India, Macquarie | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental ,IPO

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Sandeep Bhatia, Head of Equity, India at Macquarie said that markets could trend down over the next couple of months. Any 10 percent correction from current levels will be reasonable, he maintained.

The big structural impact on tax revenues is one of the many imponderables, he said, adding that the tax revenue to GDP ratio should see a jump. For the month of November gross tax collections show a jump of 55 percent.

Rural India is still hurting from poor consumption levels, he said. He hopes that recovery comes through after June.

They are favourably disposed towards pharma stocks.

He expects to see some revival in Tata Motors ' domestic business

Ad spends for media have taken a hit as companies have delayed launches, and cut regular spending. In the near-term there could be an impact on ad spends for radio and some regional press. Large players like Zee are least impacted, he said.

Indulging in speculative role-playing, he said, if he were the FM for a single day, he would look to getting the consumption engine firing on all cylinders.

Transcript to follow...

Tags  Sandeep Bhatia Macquarie Head of Equity GDP ratio Tata Motors Zee Media Corporation

