Farm loan waivers pose risks; corp taxes must be lower: Alchemy

Sharing his market outlook for 2017, Hiren Ved, Director & CIO, Alchemy Capital Management says demonetisation has pushed the growth recovery by a couple of quarters and it is likely to pick up only in second half of CY17.

The full impact of demonetisation will be seen in January and once the cash withdrawal limits are eased, normalcy will return to the market because consumption is a major part of the economy, says Ved.

With talks of a farm loan waiver doing the rounds, Ved says farmers should not be encouraged not to pay back loans because it would be a bad practice. Instead, there are other tools to help farmers such as support prices, greater access to credit etc which is a better way to solve the crisis; waivers have a systemic risk to a country’s finances.

Agriculture as a sector has a long-term potential in India, believes Ved. Government's hopes of doubling farm income by 2022 shows its intention is more strategic than tactical.

Talking about government’s fiscal roadmap, he says with more money coming into the system due to demonetisaton, the government could get some additional revenues. However, he does not see any significant dividend by RBI to the government because of demonetisation.

What government does with respect to FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) should also be closely watched, says Ved.

On the taxation front, he does not expect the government to bring in long-term capital gains tax but one will have to wait for further clarity in the Budget. However, corporate tax rates need to be cut to bring back the animal spirit, says Ved. The government needs to bite the bullet on corporate tax ones only and not in a staggered manner. Cut in corporate taxes will kick start spending in the economy, believes Ved.



