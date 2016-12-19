Be opportunistic but dont rush in to buy banks in 2017: Udayan

The year 2016 has seen markets weather one storm after the other and the indices have been resilient to an extent that Nifty hovered around the 8,000-mark. After Brexit, surgical strikes across the Line of Control, Donald Trump’s election and demonetisation, to name a few, Indian markets will enter 2017 battered and bruised, Udayan Mukherjee said.

Markets are likely to see volatility in the month of January on account of a possible earnings hit and upcoming Union Budget, Mukherjee said. He, however, added that investors may have priced in two quarters of poor earnings.

Throwing light upon the sectors to play in, Mukherjee said the second half of 2017 will be a better time for infrastructure play. The government’s role in the infrastructure has shrunk in the past few years and investors will bet their hopes on Budget for an infra push, he said.

Coming to banks, Mukherjee said banks are unlikely to retest their February 2016 lows. He cautioned investors the private banks may bottom out in six months. He advised investors to be opportunistic and buy on dips. However, investors shouldn’t be in a rush to buy banking stocks.



Below is the verbatim transcript of Udayan Mukherjee’s interview to Latha Venkatesh & Sonia Shenoy on CNBC-TV18.



Sonia: 2016 is best forgotten I guess because of the kind of surprises we got and the way the market moved, but what should the approach be for long-term investors in 2017?



A: 2016 is a year of horrors, Donald Trump, Brexit, demonetisation and I think it is frankly quite an achievement that market is standing above 8,000 right now having soaked all of this in. I mean at the start of the year if you were told that these things would happened and you were asked to predict a Nifty I probably would have predicted 7,000 and we are standing above 8,000 which is not a mean feat. So, we have taken quite a few punches.



We will have to see if we come in to 2017 quite a bit bruised and battered on account of having role with those punches. I think the first part will be very important, the first couple of months because January will be a tug of war. On one hand you will have a fairly ugly set of earnings beginning to come out and at the end of January – February 1st you will the Union Budget where you will have all sorts of expectations coming in from income tax cuts to infra spending etc, to mitigate some of the pain which the government has inflicted because of demonetisation.



On one hand, there will be a lot of hope and on the other hand there will be the despair of seeing those earnings coming in which in some case I think might be uglier than what market prices may have priced in already. That leads to volatility in January. so let us see which way we come out of it.



Latha: Surely, it looks like it is going to be a chaotic, well not chaotic, but certainly too many dimensions that we have to look at or paradigms that we have to look at what is your sense though in terms of a market bottom therefore, not too much of depths to plumb when the earnings hit us?



A: Some part of it has been priced in there is no question about that. I was looking at some of these very high quality franchises to do with the consumptions space, electrical, durables etc and in many cases prices have corrected 30 percent-25 percent that is meaningful damage to very high quality franchises. It is of course pricing in very ugly results in January and probably stretching up all the way to April. So, I don’t think it can be anybodies case that the stock market has not priced in a fair amount of this earnings damage that we are going to see in January.



Have we seen all of the damage and what can cause more? I think from a local point of view two quarters of poor earnings might have been priced in, it could be a little worse. On the day of the earnings stock prices might fall 4-5 percent. On top of how much they have fallen because of a gasp, but I think beyond that maybe two quarters of poor earnings have been almost priced in by the market. I think the situation is a bit more complicated because as we start 2017 I am not talking about the next couple of weeks because most people have already taken off and I don’t think you will get a meaningful global trend going into the New Year in the next couple of weeks.



In January people will sit and take stock of what the dollar has done, the new President in the US will probably be in the saddle and people will take a call on how to play 2017 from a relative asset allocation point of view. That will be very instructive for us to see. All of us remember how bad last January was, last January and February. So, I hope the year does not start on such a sour note for emerging markets because it is never just about India and our own problems. I think the global trend for emerging markets will also be very key as we start 2017.



In January, given all of this the Budget, the earnings of this quarter plus a slightly more discernible outcome in terms of global trends I think in the first 30 days of the year you will probably get a sense of whether we have a bottom in place or not. So, I don’t know how far we are from a bottom, but I would wager that maybe there is a fair chance that if we have to form a lower bottom it might get formed in the first five weeks of the year.



Sonia: What should the asset allocation strategy be then for a long-term investor? I mean equities have hardly made you any money this year. Real estate is virtually come to a standstill just when you think gold is making you money gold tanks at the fag end of the year what should the strategy be?



A: It is a challenging one, I think in an ironical sense that is the thing which is working the best for equities right now, that asset allocation call because if you sit on the first of January and say as you said where will I put my money, fixed deposits the risk free rate of returns post tax I think is probably coming around to 4.25-4.50 percent that probably is the new normal in India for risk free post tax returns. If you look at fixed deposits, 4.25-4.50 percent post tax returns, either CPI can say whatever it says, but all of us people know, people who lives in cities and invest in the stock market or in these asset classes inflation is 7-8 percent for consumers or maybe even more and you cannot accept a 4.25-4.50 return. I think you probably negative real rates then and that is very unattractive.



Fixed income has not done too badly, but the yields are getting compressed in fixed income funds as well. I know there are expectations of rate cuts, but I think we are in the twilight of fixed income returns as well. It has had a good run but maybe probably we are in the last innings of it and as the yields start to get more and more compressed the kind of paper that you own this is the last couple of blips up that you will get from bond price appreciation.



Real estate is you know what the situation is in the market out there? Gold is not a big enough asset class, what will you put your money in? I think per se equities will attract more capital because you cannot get even a 7-8 percent or 8-9 percent kind of post tax returns in any other asset class. So, eventually when the dust settles with all the turmoil that we are seeing right now there will be more money which has to come in to equities.



This probably one of the reason why the domestic money has been so resilient in equities because while the temptation is to panic and take money out at such a time I think people also ask themselves where will I put that money in once I take it out of my equity mutual fund which will give me even 7-8 percent tax free return.



Latha: That brings us to stock selection. Let me try one odd thing that came up from our technical guys actually infra - Sudarshan Sukhani picked Reliance Infra and Siemens will infra finally emerge at least the more healthier of them? A: There could be a pre-Budget play out here which the market might be sensing that the government will come out and try to do something in terms of infrastructure spending. The government’s role in infrastructure is vastly shrunk from previous years, so I think this is a sentiment play which might happen for 4-5 weeks and some of these ignored infrastructure stocks might actually outperform leading up to the Budget.

However, as a lot of people would have told you that the private CAPEX revival which is far more material for most of the infrastructure companies will have to wait and probably wait for another three-four quarters at least. I think therefore it is too early, you might play for the pop for the Budget, but it is too early to get in to the game when the first green shoots will probably be visible as late as late 2017 if that. So, I think infrastructure probably will have to wait. I mean you could get a trading play from here on, but only for investors who are patient and who are looking beyond 2017 infrastructure could be a good bet.

I think there are some excellent valuations in some of the infrastructure companies right now. Some of the road companies particularly after this demonetisation mess have actually come off quite significantly. However, this is not a trading play in my book. I think the time to buy infrastructure stocks probably will be the second half of 2017 once the goods and services tax (GST) uncertainty gets entrenched into the market and then you will see some kind of disruption and I think that may be the better time to get into the infrastructure.

I have no doubt in my mind I have told you last time as well that in my book the next bull market whenever it happens has to have a big component of CAPEX in it because without a CAPEX recovery you cannot have a full fledged bull market from here on given where price to earnings (P/E) multiples are for the consumption related stocks. CAPEX will improve, but I think it might be 4-5 quarters away. People have waited six years for CAPEX to recover; I think we might as well wait for six more months before getting into these names.

Sonia: What about a big sector like banks, this year hardly any banks made you money? Maybe few and far between like YES Bank or State Bank of India (SBI) but how do you approach banks in 2017?

A: I think banks are not going to retest their February bottoms. I don’t know what the Bank Nifty will do from here, but I think most banks or at least many of them there could be one or two isolated instances where there news flow is not very supportive right now but I think most banks probably will not re-test February lows. Now will they fall more from here I think banks may not have bottomed out yet. My feeling is that given the kind of credit growth profile and asset quality news that you will see for the next couple of quarters as results start coming in I think we may discover that demonetisation actually has not had only salutary effects on the banking system.

I won’t be surprised if these banks give you better opportunities. So, in 2017 is bank the placed to be? I think you would need to be accumulating banks on dips for sure because in the next six months banks may actually bottom out and slowly start to move up once again. However, I don’t think all the pain has been reflected in their books yet. So, like with midcaps, so with banks if you have to buy, buy it slowly because they might give you good average prices over the next three months. Be on the opportunistic side with banks, but don’t spend it all in a one go because may be everything has not been priced in yet.