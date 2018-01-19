App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 19, 2018 10:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

Fire at Navrang Studio in Mumbai's Lower Parel, fireman hurt

Part of the studio, which was shut years ago, was gutted in the blaze. The building, in which the studio is located is dilapidated and unoccupied, the official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A major fire broke out at Navrang Studio inside Todi Mill Compound in south Mumbai's Lower Parel early today, leaving a fireman injured, a senior fire brigade official said.

Part of the studio, which was shut years ago, was gutted in the blaze. The building, in which the studio is located is dilapidated and unoccupied, the official said.

"At 1 am, our firemen received a call about the blaze in Todi Mill Compound in Lower Parel. The fire brigade jawans reached the spot by 1.17 am with eight fire engines and water tankers," chief of the Fire Brigade P S Rahangdale told PTI.

The flames were doused within a few hours, he said.

"The fire was confined to Navrang Studio located on the fourth floor of an industrial complex, which is quite old, dilapidated and unoccupied," Rahangdale added.

He said one of the firemen received minor injuries in the incident during fire-fighting. The studio is just a few hundred metres away from the Kamala Mills compound, where a massive blaze on December 29 killed 14 persons.

Earlier this month, a huge fire had gutted Cinevista studio in suburban Kanjurmarg, in which an audio assistant in was killed.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Navrang Studio #Todi Mill

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.