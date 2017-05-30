App
May 29, 2017 10:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

ICAI sets up desks to help traders with GST

Chartered accountants' apex body Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has set up desks to help small businessmen and traders on Goods and Services Tax (GST), which is set to be rolled out from July 1.

ICAI GST Sahayata Desks have been made operational, without any charge, in all major cities to facilitate small businessmen, traders, shopkeepers and public at large.

ICAI said these desks would be made operational at around 200 locations in all different parts of the country. Among others, these desks would create basic awareness on GST, inform individuals about the benefits and help them in migration to the new system.

"The GST Sahayata Desks would be operational w.e.f May 28, 2017, till September 30, 2017, at a pan-India level," it said in a release today. The GST would replace multiple taxes system from July 1, and it would also boost economic growth in the country because of the development of a common market, ICAI President Nilesh S Vikamsey said.

