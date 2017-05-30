ICAI sets up desks to help traders with GST
Chartered accountants' apex body Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has set up desks to help small businessmen and traders on Goods and Services Tax (GST), which is set to be rolled out from July 1.
ICAI GST Sahayata Desks have been made operational, without any charge, in all major cities to facilitate small businessmen, traders, shopkeepers and public at large.
ICAI said these desks would be made operational at around 200 locations in all different parts of the country. Among others, these desks would create basic awareness on GST, inform individuals about the benefits and help them in migration to the new system.