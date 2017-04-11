Reviewing order by Aus court on patent infringement: Lupin
Bayer Pharma Aktiengesellschaft and Bayer Australia Ltd had filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Generic Health Pty Ltd and Lupin Australia Pty Ltd, subsidiaries of the company, in the Federal Court of Australia, Lupin said in a filing to BSE.
Drug firm Lupin today said it is reviewing an order by Federal Court of Australia awarding AUD 31.3 million to Bayer in a patent infringement lawsuit filed against two of the company's arms in the country.
Bayer Pharma Aktiengesellschaft and Bayer Australia Ltd had filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Generic Health Pty Ltd and Lupin Australia Pty Ltd, subsidiaries of the company, in the Federal Court of Australia, Lupin said in a filing to BSE.
The Bayer arms had alleged that sale of tablets by Lupin, containing Drospirenone 3 mg and Ethinyl Estradiol 30 microgram under the brand name 'Isabelle' infringed their Australian patent.