Petron Engineering up 14% on order win worth Rs 110 crore

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 27, 2017 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The company has received work order from Guruashish Construction, HDIL Towers, Bandra (East), Mumbai, for building structure works at Goregaon (West), Mumbai for a total Value of approximately Rs 110 crore.

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Petron Engineering Construction rose 14 percent intraday Thursday on order win worth Rs 110 crore.

The company has received work order from Guruashish Construction, HDIL Towers, Bandra (East), Mumbai, for building structure works at Goregaon (West), Mumbai for a total Value of approximately Rs 110 crore.

At 09:22 hrs Petron Engineering Construction was quoting at Rs 167, up Rs 20, or 13.61 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 220 and 52-week low Rs 122 on 06 May, 2016 and 21 November, 2016, respectively.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 212.52 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 0.78.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Petron Engineering Construction

