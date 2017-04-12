App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessHealth-trends
Apr 12, 2017 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Biocon ties up with Ypsomed to launch latter's reusable pen injector in Malaysia

Ypsomed’s reusable pen compliments Biocon's insulins product portfolio and enables Biocon to further address the growing needs of people with diabetes in Malaysia, the company said.

Biocon ties up with Ypsomed to launch latter's reusable pen injector in Malaysia

Biocon has tied up with Swiss medical technology company Ypsomed to customise latter's reusable YpsoPen for use with Biocon's insulin cartridges in Malaysia.

Biocon has set up one of Asia's largest integrated insulin manufacturing facilities in Malaysia and has introduced its recombinant human insulin Insugen and INSUPen Pro brands in the local market recently.

Ypsomed's reusable pen compliments Biocon's insulin product portfolio and enables Biocon to further address the growing needs of people with diabetes in Malaysia, the company said.

Biocon's locally manufactured recombinant human insulin combined with the INSUPen Pro device will offer the Malaysian people a convenient and high quality treatment option to tackle the growing incidence of diabetes.

According to estimates by the International Diabetes Federation, over 3.3 million people are affected by diabetes in Malaysia.

By 2020, this number will increase to over 4.5 million people and present a major burden for the health system.

Shares of Biocon rose 2.27 percent and were trading at Rs.1135.60 on BSE at 11.13 am, while the benchmark Sensex declined 0.51 percent to 29,637.67 points.

tags #Biocon #insulin #reusable insulin pen #Ypsomed

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.