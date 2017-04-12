Biocon ties up with Ypsomed to launch latter's reusable pen injector in Malaysia

Biocon has tied up with Swiss medical technology company Ypsomed to customise latter's reusable YpsoPen for use with Biocon's insulin cartridges in Malaysia.

Biocon has set up one of Asia's largest integrated insulin manufacturing facilities in Malaysia and has introduced its recombinant human insulin Insugen and INSUPen Pro brands in the local market recently.

Ypsomed's reusable pen compliments Biocon's insulin product portfolio and enables Biocon to further address the growing needs of people with diabetes in Malaysia, the company said.

Biocon's locally manufactured recombinant human insulin combined with the INSUPen Pro device will offer the Malaysian people a convenient and high quality treatment option to tackle the growing incidence of diabetes.

According to estimates by the International Diabetes Federation, over 3.3 million people are affected by diabetes in Malaysia.

By 2020, this number will increase to over 4.5 million people and present a major burden for the health system.

Shares of Biocon rose 2.27 percent and were trading at Rs.1135.60 on BSE at 11.13 am, while the benchmark Sensex declined 0.51 percent to 29,637.67 points.