Commerce Ministry engaging with stakeholders to resolve GST issues

The commerce and industry ministry is organising consultations with all stakeholders, including exporters, to resolve their issues pertaining to the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the ministry, has constituted a GST facilitation cell to assist and advise exporters, trade and industry for a smooth transition from present regime to the GST.

"DGFT also convened a meeting of stakeholders to understand the issues being faced by them in GST system. These issues have been taken up with the department of revenue and GSTN," the commerce ministry said in a statement.

Most of the issues have been resolved by the department and GST Network, it added.

It said that exporters can email their queries concerning GST and pertaining to foreign trade policy to the facilitation cell.

"All regional offices of DGFT have also constituted GST facilitation cell and the cell would be headed by the head of the regional office," it said. The ministry has announced to align the mid-term review of foreign trade policy with the roll out of GST for the convenience of exporters and industry.

GST is scheduled to be rolled out from July 1.