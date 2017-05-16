Jindal Leasefin appoints Nishant Garg as Additional Director

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company had on 12 May 2017 noted the resignation of Mr. Surender Kumar Jindal ,due to personal reasons and appointed Mr. Nishant Garg ( DIN : 00131129) as Additional Director .Source : BSE