INEOS Styro's director Mr. Bhupesh P. Porwal resigns
We hereby wish to inform you that Mr. Bhupesh P. Porwal has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Whole-time Director of the Company for better prospects and personal reasons. (Copy of his revised resignation letter enclosed herewith).Source : BSE