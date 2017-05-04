May 04, 2017 10:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Aegis Logistics director Dineshchandra J. Khimasia resigns
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that Mr. Dineshchandra J. Khimasia (DIN: 00011970) vide letter dated 4th May, 2017 has resigned as a Director of the Company on account of his ill health.Source : BSE