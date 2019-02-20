App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 06:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vodafone completes commercial trial for 5G network in Madrid, Barcelona

The company said its mobile network in Europe is ready to be upgraded to 5G as the operator prepares for 2019 launch in major European cities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

British telecom major Vodafone on Wednesday said that it has completed first commercial trials in Madrid and Barcelona to connect 5G smartphones with its network.

The company said its mobile network in Europe is ready to be upgraded to 5G as the operator prepares for 2019 launch in major European cities.

"Vodafone has become the world's first operator to connect 5G smartphones to its live 5G network. Vodafone is preparing to launch 5G in a number of European cities during the second half of 2019," the company said in a statement.

During four week trials using three 5G smartphones, that are planned to be launched this year, Vodafone claimed that it was able to make a seamless 4K video call on its network during the trial, utilising 5G download speeds that will be up to 10 times faster than 4G is today.

Vodafone plans to showcase 5G network delivering 1.5 Gigabits per second (Gbps) download speeds in Barcelona.

Vodafone has already rolled out a 5G network in the city centre of Barcelona. "During Mobile World Congress, which starts on 25 February, a car will drive around the city streets measuring and reporting the 1.5Gbps speeds that the network is already delivering," the statement said.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 06:25 pm

tags #5G #Barcelona #Madrid #Vodafone #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.