U.S. dollar down, still set for best year since 2015

Reuters
Dec 31, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST

As 2022 draws to a close, the dollar was set to notch a 7.9% annual gain against a basket of currencies – its biggest annual jump in seven years.

The dollar was on track to post its best year since 2015 on Friday in the last trading day of a year dominated by Federal Reserve rate hikes and fears of a sharp slowdown in global growth.

But the dollar has pared gains in recent weeks as investors look for signs of when the Fed’s interest-rate-hiking cycle might end.

The Fed has raised rates by a total of 425 basis points since March in an attempt to curb surging inflation.

With liquidity lower due to holidays, the dollar index was down around 0.433% on the day at 103.530.

”I think everyone is struggling with the question of whether the big problem in 2023 will be weak growth or stubborn inflation,” said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive. ”If it’s weak growth, the U.S. dollar will fall. If it’s high inflation, then the U.S. dollar will rally.”