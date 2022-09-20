English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Tesla says China sales channel expansion proceeding at normal pace

    Reuters reported on Thursday that the U.S. automaker was considering closing some showrooms in malls in cities such as Beijing where traffic plunged during COVID restrictions and instead putting more emphasis on stores in less costly suburban locations that can also provide maintenance.

    Reuters
    September 20, 2022 / 07:03 AM IST
    Tesla

    Tesla

    Tesla said on Monday that it is still expanding its sales channels in China at a normal pace, in response to a Reuters report saying it was considering closing some city centre showrooms in its second largest market.

    Reuters reported on Thursday that the U.S. automaker was considering closing some showrooms in malls in cities such as Beijing where traffic plunged during COVID restrictions and instead putting more emphasis on stores in less costly suburban locations that can also provide maintenance.
    Reuters
    Tags: #China #Tesla #World News
    first published: Sep 20, 2022 07:03 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.