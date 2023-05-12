English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Singapore central bank chief Ravi Menon re-appointed for 2 more years

    Ravi Menon's term as managing director of MAS was due to end at the end of the month.

    Reuters
    May 12, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST
    Singapore central bank chief Ravi Menon re-appointed for 2 more years

    Singapore central bank chief Ravi Menon re-appointed for 2 more years

    Singapore's central banker Ravi Menon has been re-appointed in his role for another two years, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Friday.

    Menon's term as managing director of MAS was due to end at the end of the month.

    "Mr. Menon will serve as Managing Director until 31 May 2025 or his retirement from the Singapore Public Service, whichever is earlier," the MAS in a statement.

    Menon, who turns 59 this year, has been at the helm of the MAS since 2011.

    Prior to joining the central bank, he was trade ministry permanent secretary and deputy secretary at the finance ministry.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Ravi Menon #Singapore central bank #world
    first published: May 12, 2023 01:57 pm