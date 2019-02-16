News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Students hold placards during a vigil to pay tribute to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed after a suicide bomber rammed a car into a bus in south Kashmir on Thursday, in Agartala. The placards read "Tribute to brave sons of mother India martyred in Kashmir". (Image: Reuters) 2/10 A large gathering during the cremation of slain CRPF Jawan Kaushal Kumar Rawat who lost his life in Pulwama terror attack, in Agra. (Image: PTI) 3/10 Vande Bharat Express, India's first semi-high speed train, arrives back from Varanasi after its inaugural run at New Delhi Railway Station. Vande Bharat Express ran into some trouble early Saturday while returning to Delhi from Varanasi.(Image: PTI) 4/10 Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) workers sit outside the Doubeli polling station, after they arrived at the unit unaware of the postponement of the presidential election in Yola, in Adamawa State, Nigeria. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde attends MSC Women's Breakfast during the annual Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other senior Congress leaders during a rally in Bastar. (Image: PTI) 7/10 A rescued artisinal miner is carried from a pit as retrieval efforts proceed for trapped illegal gold miners in Kadoma, Zimbabwe. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Pro-Kurd protesters take part in a demonstration in support of jailed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Ocalan in Strasbourg, France. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Protesters wearing yellow vests walk down the Champs Elysees from the Arc de Triomphe as they take part in a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Archbishop of Manila Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle celebrate mass at a solidarity campaign against human rights abuses, in Quezon City, Philippines. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Feb 16, 2019 06:29 pm