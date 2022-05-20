English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    New Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to visit China on May 21

    This would be Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's first bilateral visit abroad since assuming office last month, the Foreign Office said, adding that the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and senior officials will also be part of the minister's delegation.

    PTI
    May 20, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST
    Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. (REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood - RC1DC17CDB00)

    Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. (REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood - RC1DC17CDB00)

    At the special invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Pakistan's new Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit China between May 21 and 22, his maiden visit to China after assuming office last month, it was announced on Friday.

    Bilawal's visit will coincide with the 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, the Foreign Office said here. This would be Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's first bilateral visit abroad since assuming office last month, the Foreign Office said, adding that the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and senior officials will also be part of the minister's delegation.

    The foreign minister during his visit will hold extensive consultations with Wang Yi. The two leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and China.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Bilawal Bhutto Zardari #China #Foreign Minister #Pakistan
    first published: May 20, 2022 03:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.