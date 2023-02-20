 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Joe Biden makes surprise visit to Kyiv, announces more arms supplies for Ukraine

AFP
Feb 20, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

Biden promised increased arms deliveries for Ukraine and vowed Washington's "unflagging commitment" in defending Ukraine's territorial integrity.

US President Joe Biden (R) is greeted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) during a visit in Kyiv on February 20, 2023. (AFP)

US President Joe Biden on Monday made a surprise trip to Kyiv, promising increased arms deliveries for Ukraine and unflagging support ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country.

Air raid sirens rang out across the capital as Biden met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on what is the US president's first visit to the country since Russian troops invaded on February 24, 2022.

Uniformed Ukrainian military officers lined the street just outside. Biden and Zelensky walked over and together laid a wreath at the Wall of Remembrance for the fallen heroes of the Russian-Ukrainian war, as a military salute played and the two presidents stared down in silence for a few moments.

Biden promised increased arms deliveries for Ukraine and vowed Washington's "unflagging commitment" in defending Ukraine's territorial integrity.