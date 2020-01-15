Iran's Hassan Rouhani calls for 'national unity' after jet downing

"The people want to make sure that the authorities treat them with sincerity, integrity and trust," said Rouhani, also calling on the armed forces to "apologise" and explain what happened in the air disaster.
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday called for "national unity" after the accidental downing of a Ukrainian airliner last week."The people want to make sure that the authorities treat them with sincerity, integrity and trust," said Rouhani, also calling on the armed forces to "apologise" and explain what happened in the air disaster.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 15, 2020 02:05 pm