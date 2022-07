Image: Reuters

Japan's Panasonic Holdings Corp said on Thursday first-quarter operating profit fell to 63.7 billion yen ($470.60 million)from 104.4 billion a year earlier, when profits rose on pandemic-fuelled demand for home appliances and car batteries.

Earnings for the three months to June 30 missed an estimated mean of 73.3 billion yen from nine analysts, according to Refinitiv.