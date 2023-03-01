English
    Greta Thunberg detained by Norway police during demonstration

    Indigenous campaigners and other activists demanding the removal of wind turbines from reindeer pastures in Norway in recent days blocked access to several government buildings.

    Reuters
    March 01, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST
    Swedish environmental teen activist Greta Thunberg.

    Norwegian police on Wednesday briefly detained environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg during a demonstration in Oslo, a Reuters eyewitness said.

    Thunberg and others blocking one of the doors to the Norwegian finance ministry were lifted up by police officers and carried away from the area while fellow demonstrators chanted slogans.

    Norway's supreme court in 2021 ruled that two wind farms built at Fosen in central Norway violated Sami rights under international conventions, but the turbines remain in operation more than 16 months later.

    Reuters
