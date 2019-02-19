App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 09:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Don't mess with my country', says Imran Khan on Facebook page

The post with Khan's image and a Pakistani flag in the background included some quotes from his address.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Soon after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the nation on the Pulwama terror attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir, an image on his official Facebook page was posted with the caption: "Don't mess with my country."

In a video message, five days after the Pulwama terror attack, Khan responded to the India's allegations on Pakistan's involvement in the suicide strike carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group that left 40 CRPF personnel dead.

"If India thinks it will attack Pakistan then we will not just think but retaliate," said the quote written in Urdu.

"We all know that it is easy to start a war, but very difficult to end".

"I hope better sense will prevail".

"The issue of Kashmir can only be resolved through talks".
tags #Imran Khan #Jaish-e-Mohammad #Pakistan #World News

