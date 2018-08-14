App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 06:02 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coca-Cola picks up stake in Kobe Bryant sports drink

The investment in BodyArmor comes as Coke's Powerade steadily cedes market share to its more popular PepsiCo-owned rival. Coke has also been rattled by falling demand for its fizzy colas.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Coca-Cola Co is buying a minority stake in a sports drink brand backed by basketball star Kobe Bryant, it said on Tuesday, seeking to mount a stronger challenge to top energy drink Gatorade.

The investment in BodyArmor comes as Coke's Powerade steadily cedes market share to its more popular PepsiCo-owned rival. Coke has also been rattled by falling demand for its fizzy colas.

The company did not disclose the size of the investment or other financial details, but said it could increase its ownership stake in BodyArmor.

Bryant is BodyArmor's third biggest shareholder and also has endorsement deals with baseball player Mike Trout and another NBA star, James Harden.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 05:55 pm

tags #Coca-Cola #Kobe Bryant #World News

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.