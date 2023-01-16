 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China’s GDP likely hit by lockdowns, Covid zero exit

Jan 16, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST

A surge in infections in December took a toll on the economy, with official data Tuesday likely to show a slump in activity to levels comparable to when Shanghai was locked down in the spring last year.

China’s key economic data this week will likely show a marked weakening in growth at the end of last year after the Covid Zero policy was abruptly ended, although attention is quickly shifting to a strong rebound in 2023.

That means gross domestic product growth in the final quarter of 2022 likely slowed to 1.6%, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists — less than half the pace recorded in the third quarter.

Full-year GDP probably grew just 2.7% last year, according to the survey, well below the government’s ambitious goal of “around 5.5%” and slightly above the 2.2% increase posted in 2020, when the pandemic first hit.

Much of China’s economy was bruised by Covid control measures in 2022, from full-scale lockdowns in places like Shanghai to restrictions that made it difficult for locals to travel and factories to move their goods when infections spiked.