China reports first Covid deaths in weeks as doubts gather over official count

Reuters
Dec 19, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST

Some fear China's COVID death toll could rise above 1.5 million in coming months.

China reported its first COVID-related deaths in weeks on Monday amid rising doubts over whether the official count was capturing the full toll of a disease that is ripping through cities after the government relaxed strict anti-virus controls.

Monday's two deaths were the first to be reported by the National Health Commission (NHC) since Dec. 3, days before Beijing announced that it was lifting curbs which had largely kept the virus in check for three years but triggered widespread protests last month.

Though on Saturday, Reuters journalists witnessed hearses lined up outside a designated COVID-19 crematorium in Beijing and workers in hazmat suits carrying the dead inside the facility. Reuters could not immediately establish if the deaths were due to COVID.

A hashtag on the two reported COVID deaths quickly became the top trending topic on China's Twitter-like Weibo platform on Monday morning.

"What is the point of incomplete statistics?" asked one user. "Isn't this cheating the public?," wrote another.

The NHC did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters on the accuracy of its data.