China anti-virus curbs spur fears of global economic impact

Nov 22, 2022 / 03:25 PM IST

China's infection numbers are lower than those of the United States and other major countries. But the ruling party is sticking to zero COVID, which calls for isolating every case, while other governments are relaxing travel and other controls and trying to live with the virus.

Anti-virus controls that are confining millions of Chinese families to their homes and shut shops and offices are spurring fears of further damage to already weak global business and trade.

The ruling Communist Party promised on Nov. 11 to reduce disruptions from its zero- COVID strategy by making controls more flexible. But the latest wave of outbreaks is challenging that, prompting major cities including Beijing to close off populous districts, shut stores and offices and order factories to isolate their workforces from outside contact.

On Tuesday, the government reported 28,127 cases were found over the past 24 hours in areas throughout China, including 25,902 with no symptoms.

Global stock markets fell Monday as anxiety about Chinas controls added to unease about a Federal Reserve officials comment last week that already elevated U.S. interest rates might have to rise further than forecast to cool surging inflation.

Investors are worried about falling demand as a result of a less mobile Chinese economy amid fears there will be more COVID-related lockdowns, Fawad Razaqzada of StoneX said in a report.