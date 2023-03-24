 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chatbot Startup Character.AI valued at $1 billion in new funding round

New York Times
Mar 24, 2023 / 06:41 AM IST

Character.AI is among a tiny group of small companies — along with the tech industry’s giants — that are building technology that could one day rival the systems under development at OpenAI, the San Francisco startup that incited the AI boom with the release of an online chatbot called ChatGPT.

Character.AI, a 16-month-old startup that builds online chatbots, said it had raised $150 million in a recent funding round that valued the company at $1 billion.

These companies have an unusual blend of experienced researchers and outsize ambition, and they require huge amounts of capital. Many experts believe that a handful of companies could dominate work on the new artificial intelligence.

“One of the concerns I have is that it will be a winner-take-all or a winner-take-most market — that a few big players will really dominate,” said Erik Brynjolfsson, a Stanford University economics professor and a senior fellow at the school’s Institute for Human-Centered AI.