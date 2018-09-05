App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 05:12 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Britain's RBS to shutter another 54 branches, axe 258 jobs

British banks have shuttered hundreds of branches in recent years in a bid to cut costs. RBS said the latest closures were related to its failed bid to spin-out its Williams & Glyn brand into a stand-alone bank.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland said on Wednesday it will close a further 54 branches and axe 258 jobs, in what it called the final cut to its branch network until at least 2020.

British banks have shuttered hundreds of branches in recent years in a bid to cut costs. RBS said the latest closures were related to its failed bid to spin-out its Williams & Glyn brand into a stand-alone bank.

"As we are no longer launching Williams & Glyn as a challenger bank we now have two branch networks operating in close proximity to each other in England and Wales," an RBS spokesman said in a statement.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 05:08 pm

tags #Business #RBS #World News

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.