172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|bill-gates-sr-father-of-microsoft-co-founder-dies-at-94-5845531.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Here is your gateway to a 1-year FREE MC Pro Subscription, by applying for an American Express card. Apply Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 08:21 AM IST | Source: AP

Bill Gates Sr., father of Microsoft co-founder, dies at 94

Bill died peacefully on Monday at his beach home in Washington state from Alzheimer’s disease, the family announced on Tuesday.

AP
Image: Bill Gates
Image: Bill Gates

William H. Gates II, a lawyer and philanthropist best known as the father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, has died at 94.

Gates died peacefully on Monday at his beach home in Washington state from Alzheimer’s disease, the family announced on Tuesday.
 In an obituary the family credited the patriarch with a “deep commitment to social and economic equity,” noting that he was responsible for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s first efforts to improve global health as well as his advocacy for progressive taxation, especially unsuccessful efforts to pass a state income tax on the wealthy in Washington.

“My dad’s wisdom, generosity, empathy, and humility had a huge influence on people around the world,” Bill Gates wrote in a tribute.
First Published on Sep 16, 2020 08:21 am

tags #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.