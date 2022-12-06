 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
4 Indians on BBC's '100 Women' list of influential figures of 2022

PTI
Dec 06, 2022 / 09:19 PM IST

For the first time this year, the BBC asked some of the previous 100 Women to nominate women they feel deserve a place on the 2022 list.

Image credits: BBC

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas, aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla, Booker-winning author Geetanjali Shree and social worker Sneha Jawale are the four Indians on the BBC's "100 Women" list of influential figures of the year.

The annual list celebrates the achievements of women internationally, from grassroots volunteers to global leaders, and is used by the broadcaster to focus on women's experiences around the world through a dedicated series of interviews, documentaries and features.

"The MeToo movement and subsequent voices of collective women coming together, protecting each other, and standing by each other, there's something very powerful in togetherness," Chopra Jonas is quoted as saying.

On the list, she is described as one of Bollywood's biggest film stars, with more than 60 films to her name. After her movie debut in 2002, the former Miss World's breakthrough in Hollywood came as she made history as the first South Asian actress to lead an American network drama series "Quantico" in 2015. Her Hollywood acting credits include "Isn't It Romantic" and "The Matrix Resurrections".

"She has established her own production company, making films in India. Chopra is also a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador, campaigning for children's rights and education for girls," the BBC notes.