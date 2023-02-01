Zoho's Sridhar Vembu has 'deep respect' for Zerodha's Nithin Kamath. Here's why

Zoho co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu said on Wednesday that he has deep respect for the CEO of Zerodha -- the largest online stock broking firm in the country -- for asking some of his most active customers to not overtrade.

"This is integrity. This is Dharma. Nithin (Kamath) is telling his most active customers 'Don't do too much trading, excessive trading will lose you money'. Deep respect Nithin," Vembu tweeted.

On Tuesday, Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath on Tuesday said that the biggest reason active traders lose money is overtrading. He also asked traders to control their impulse to trade.

In a Twitter thread, Kamath wrote, "The biggest reason active traders lose money is overtrading, the low brokerage doesn't help. Traders forget that costs like STT (securities transaction tax), stamp duty, etc. are charged as a percent of every trade and compound quickly."

Ankita Sengupta