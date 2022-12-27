Woman's reaction to serial killer Charles Sobhraj sitting next to her on flight is viral

French serial killer Charles Sobhraj who was released from a prison in Nepal on December 23 recently took a flight from Kathmandu to Qatar on his way to Paris and a photo of his co-passenger has gone viral for her reaction after realising that the person sitting next to her has been linked to over 20 murders across Asia.

The 78-year-old, known as "the serpent" and "bikini killer", is linked to a string of murders across Asia, with most of the victims being women.

Born in French-administered Saigon, Vietnam, to an Indian father and a Vietnamese mother who later married a Frenchman, Sobhraj was first jailed in Paris in 1963 for burglary. He was accused of committing crimes in countries like France, Greece, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, India, Thailand, and Malaysia.

Dubbed "the Bikini Killer" for his proclivity to target young women, particularly young western backpackers, and "the Serpent" for his skill at deception and evasion, Charles Sobhraj was serving a life-term in the Kathmandu jail since 2003 for the murder of his American girlfriend Connie Jo Bronzich, 29, in 1975 in Nepal.

Arrested on September 19, 2003, Sobhraj's lifetime imprisonment would have ended on September 18 next year since a life-term in Nepal means 20 years. Sobhraj then filed a plea claiming that he was put in prison for more than the period recommended for him.

There is a legal provision to release prisoners who have completed 75 per cent jail term and showed good character during imprisonment. Sobhraj, through his petition, claimed that he had completed his jail term as per the concessions entitled to senior citizens of Nepal. He claimed that he had already served 19 of the 20 years of his sentence and had already been recommended for release for good behaviour.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE